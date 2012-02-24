Smile can accommodate up to a maximum of 14 guests on board her spacious six stateroom layout; features one luxurious master suite, one VIP suite, two double cabins with pullman berths – all decked in an enviable Zuretti interior design. Smile also fully accommodates a crew of nine with Captains cabin and four twin crew cabins to make her guest’s stay exceptional.

Having only had one owner since delivery, and used only for private use, Smile is has been meticulously maintained and now stands for sale with A1 Yacht Trade Consortium for an asking price of 10,950,000.