In 2010 the AB116 “Musa” was listed as a finalist for the World Super Yacht Awards. In 2011 the AB116 has been listed again, but this time with “Blue Force One”. The AB116 model summarizes the AB Yachts style concept of sport power yachts, with a slender looking hull, smooth, tapering, and winning lines.

The interior has been conceived in order to grant the utmost comfort in an environment able to create continuity between the exterior and the interior.

MY Diamond features a split level main salon, which follows the AB tradition of creating large vertical spaces ahead of the helm position. The yacht features a generous full beam master cabin, with a spacious bathroom, and relaxation lounge. She also has a fitness room that can be converted in a twin cabin, a further two twin cabins and a VIP double cabin. Her contemporary interior can be described as uncomplicated without being minimalist, with light colours and contrasting finishes.

Like the other yachts built by AB yachts, the 116 is built using materials borrowed from the aerospace industry, which ensure light weight, yet high strength and solidity. She displays the sleek, tapered and harmonious lines of an open, emphasized by an iridescent, lightly gilded livery. There’s also a flying bridge, though this is almost invisible to onlookers. The 116 is powered by three MTU 16V2000 M93 CR engines, producing 2400 HP each, with 3 MJP water jets that allow the new AB 116 to reach a maximum speed of 46 knots with the utmost confidence and total absence of vibrations.