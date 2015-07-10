Enhancing the very AB Yachts range by the simple act of hitting the water, this 44 metre motor yacht is the largest of the AB vessels built to date. The FIPA Group’s new sporty yacht offers a whole new progression for owners looking for something different in regards to layout and space on deck.

The AB 145 can reach speeds of up to 42 knots without any vibration or noise thanks to the latest construction techniques surrounding high-grade materials and aerospace technologies, MJP waterjets and complete hydrodynamic analysis from hull testing to construction.

The owner's suite extends across the beam on the main deck with a private side terrace, as well as providing access to the bow area. Below deck there are 4 cabins with en-suite bathroom (3 double + 1 double with twin beds) and a fitness area, while the crew quarters are located in the bow area and include a professional kitchen equipped for any need and many service compartments.

The large windows in all rooms create a wonderful interaction between inside and outside spaces. To get a closer look at the AB 145, look out for her distinctive style at the Cannes Boat Show at the start of September 2015.