AB Yachts Launch Motor Yacht AB 116
The latest launch from Tuscan shipyard AB Yachts – part of the FIPA Group – has emerged in the shape of the new AB 116 which was launched recently in the Port of Marina di Carrara.
The result of yet another challenge, the successful launch of the AB 116 is not only an example of beauty and elegance of the Tuscan yard's production ethics, but it has a record of all
The efforts of the close knit team at AB Yachts as well as the highly skilled local craftsmen involved in the creation of AB 116, has introduced yet another impressive motor yacht to the global fleet in less than 180 days.