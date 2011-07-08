AB Yachts Launch Superyacht Elizaveta

The AB140 model is the result of an ingenious hydrodynamic and technological study. The designers and shipyard constructed the AB 140 model with the aim of achieving exceptional levels of performance with relatively moderate power, and to guarantee outstanding levels of comfort in navigation even in heavy seas.

Elizaveta was constructed in accordance with the studies results, paying particular attention to the weight and distribution of the yacht to optimize performance. The use of advanced composites such as kevlar and carbon fibre, the application of structural bonding agents derived from aeronautics and the use of the lightweight materials are just a few innovations introduced by AB Yachts.

Powered by three powerful MTU engines producing 2400hp, each coupled with MJP waterjets, Elizaveta is also capable of achieving an impressive top speed of 46 knots without any vibrations and intrusive noises.

Constructed in Massa, Italy, Elizaveta holds a spacious layout with an exquisite interior design which offers rare, high-quality materials and a black and gold colour scheme mixed with calming wood surfaces throughout.



All of her on board systems were designed in compliance with the environmentally beneficial RINA Green Star certification requirements, staying in harmony with the shipyard’s ISO 14001 certification and it’s environmentally friendly ethics.