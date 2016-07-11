Able to reach speeds equivalent to 61 miles per hour on the water, the 3 MAN engines (each pushing 1900hp), coupled with three MJP waterjets, are capable of taking those on board to their final destination in both speed and style.

The mile per hour equation may not sound like much, but considering that this 30 metre luxury yacht can carve through the ocean with guests on board enjoying the 360 ° views, this vessel certainly backs up the sleek and sporty form with real power.

The exterior spaces are designed to enhance life on board, be it reaching peak velocity or enjoying a relaxing evening in the dock. Equipped with a spacious garage for 30 metres which transforms into a charming beach house, this is an idyllic boat which also provides enviable comfort inside.

The size of 30 metres allows for ample space across the interior for dining and relaxing, with large lateral windows on the main deck to flood living spaces with light.

The superfast AB100 will be unveiled at the Cannes Yacht Show in September, until then, check out the gallery below for a closer look at one of the FIPA Group's fastest yachts on the water.