While details surrounding the new project are scarce, this is the second largest yacht built by the yard, putting her at a mere half a meter shorter than Secret - the latest delivery by Abeking & Rasmussen and the largest yacht built by the yard to date.

Forecasted as the 76th largest yacht in the world for the end of 2014 (and 69th at the time of her launch), KIBO (a.k.a. Project 6497) holds the exterior and interior stylings of award-winning designer Terrence Disdale.

The project itself was managed by Y.CO and is set for completion and delivery in June 2014.

We look forward to bringing you more information on this exciting new project as it emerges.