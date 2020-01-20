Following her emergence from the shed this weekend, Soaring will now prepare to undergo sea trials ahead of delivery in April. This custom project is fitted inside and out by Gremen-based Focus Yacht Design, whose Managing Director, Thomas Mühe, commented, “We are very excited to see how great our concepts for interior and exterior design are coming into being. The shipyard works like clockwork and the opportunity to work on both design spheres allows an integrated and holistic approach. As a result the yacht turned out modern and timeless at the same time.”

In keeping with the evolving demands of the modern yacht owner, Soaring will be capable of venturing to beautiful and far-flung destinations across the globe, and weighs in at a size of over 1,500 Gross Tons. Her interior design has been carefully curated with sophistication and elegance in mind, allowing this yacht to cater not only to the Owner’s wishes but charter guests too.

The project comes as another momentous milestone from a yard who has already proven itself extremely proficient in the field of custom superyacht building, matching the standards of such world-renowned launches as Cloudbreak, Aviva, Elandess and Excellence.

Zurich-based experts Ocean Independence have overseen the management of Soaring, and will be central agent for her charter once she hits the global market.