Aviva’s striking blue hull and modern, seamlessly styled profile - designed by Reymond Langton Design and Toby Silverton - provides the bold first impression exterior of the largest superyacht ever to leave the Abeking & Rasmussen yard.

Aviva’s design is an evolution of her predecessor of the same name, the 68m superyacht Aviva seen over the world. With a sleek and modern exterior, the interiors are a ‘mystical’ conception which conceals an ocean going first, a full sized padel tennis court measuring 20m x 10m x 6m high.

The powerful and curvaceous hull is also a milestone in itself, requiring extensive new research and testing to ensure superior seakeeping abilities combined with a 20% decrease in drag. Engineering on board ensures less engine input and fuel consumption is reduced with a full speed of 20 knots to match.

Aviva is even fitted with a Hybrid Drive system which allows the yacht to run at up to 11 knots without the use of the main engines, using electric motors only to create a smooth, silent and environmentally efficient superyacht.

The launch holds a number of milestones for Abeking & Rasmussen, who even required a pioneering launch pontoon and hydraulic platform to be shipped in from Norway to introduce the 98-metre to the water. However, after a record 33 months of construction, Aviva is now part of the global fleet and enters the Top 100 Largest Yachts at 46th position.