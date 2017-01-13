Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

News Search

Abeking & Rasmussen Launches Aviva into the Top 100

By Ben Roberts

German yacht-builder Abeking & Rasmussen has today announced the official launch of the 98-metre superyacht Aviva, providing an unprecedented look at the first superyacht to enter the Top 100 in 2017.

Aviva’s striking blue hull and modern, seamlessly styled profile - designed by Reymond Langton Design and Toby Silverton - provides the bold first impression exterior of the largest superyacht ever to leave the Abeking & Rasmussen yard.

Aviva’s design is an evolution of her predecessor of the same name, the 68m superyacht Aviva seen over the world. With a sleek and modern exterior, the interiors are a ‘mystical’ conception which conceals an ocean going first, a full sized padel tennis court measuring 20m x 10m x 6m high.

The powerful and curvaceous hull is also a milestone in itself, requiring extensive new research and testing to ensure superior seakeeping abilities combined with a 20% decrease in drag. Engineering on board ensures less engine input and fuel consumption is reduced with a full speed of 20 knots to match.

Aviva is even fitted with a Hybrid Drive system which allows the yacht to run at up to 11 knots without the use of the main engines, using electric motors only to create a smooth, silent and environmentally efficient superyacht.

The launch holds a number of milestones for Abeking & Rasmussen, who even required a pioneering launch pontoon and hydraulic platform to be shipped in from Norway to introduce the 98-metre to the water. However, after a record 33 months of construction, Aviva is now part of the global fleet and enters the Top 100 Largest Yachts at 46th position.

By Ben Roberts
More news About…
Companies linked to this Story
More news From ...
Largest Yachts News