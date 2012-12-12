The buoyancy of a SWATH-ship is provided by submerged torpedo-like bodies which are connected by single or twin struts to the upper platform. The cross-section at sea-surface level is minimized and thus only a minimum of the ship is exposed to the lifting force of the waves.

This eye-catching superyacht is unlike any other monohull yacht or catamaran around. Her unique design allows for a neatly horizontal deck at all times, ensuring that the yacht will not be thrown to the side or fall into the holes between the waves like conventional yachts in rough waters as the rolling and pitching angles are dramatically reduced.

Abeking & Rasmussen noted, “A SWATH may be compared with a filter which reacts only with smooth heaving motions (low acceleration level) to the various surface wave patterns. Thus a SWATH provides a sensationally stable platform for passengers’ transport and dining experience (without having the bolted down tables and sliding glasses!)”