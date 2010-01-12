Absolutely sold by RJC and MacGregor
Absolutely, the 30.5m luxury superyacht built by Broward Marine in 1991, was sold last week. This news comes from RJC and MacGregor Yachts, who acted as partners in the deal.
Absolutely's three staterooms sleep a total of seven guests, including two double cabins and one twin.
The master suite boasts an entertainment system, a his and hers bath and shower, a Jacuzzi and matching marble vanities.
With her two DDC 12V 92TA engines, motor yacht Absolutely can reach a top speed of 21 knots and cruises comfortably at 16 knots.