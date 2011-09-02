Abu Dhabi MAR Kiel GmbH will start its history with 172 employees, the facilities, equipment and infrastructure of the former HDW Gaarden, working on the first orders of its target markets offshore, mega yachts and construction on special vessels.

Management Directors of this new company are Ms Susanne Wiegand and Mr Holger Kahl. The operations manager is Mr Christian Schmitt, who already held a leading position at HDW Gaarden’s surface vessel division for several years.

Abu Dhabi MAR Kiel is currently building a 75m yacht and an offshore transformer platform where as the second offshore transformer platform will begin soon after the order is finalised.

With numerous other future projects in the company’s main fields of activity looking promising, the shipyard is guaranteed to be running at full capacity in the near future.

In order to ensure a long-term and optimal utilisation of the facility in Kiel and a competitive cost structure, a close cooperation with Nobiskrug GmbH in Rendsburg providing major services has been established.

Abu Dhabi MAR Kiel and Nobiskrug are members of an international group of shipyards with operational sites in Germany, England, France, Greece and Abu Dhabi.