Formed in 2008, ADMShipyards is capable of building yachts of up to 200 metres in length.



Their new, state-of-the-art facilities located in Port Zayed include an impressive yard area of 171,900 square metres; 550 metres of waterfront and a 12,000 tonne ship lift.



ADMShipyards has stirred excitement in the yachting industry with the construction of 141 metre motor yacht, Swift 141.

Due to launch in the summer 2010, Swift 141 will be among the largest and most luxurious yachts in the world. Her striking, ultramodern design is the work of Pierrejean Design Studio.



Swift 141 will be capable of 26 knots flat out, with a range of 5,000 nautical miles at cruising speed.

