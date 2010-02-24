Superyachts.com will be reporting directly from the exhibition, committed to providing breaking news as it happens, as part of its role as an official online media partner.

The sensational 2010 Abu Dhabi Yacht Show is currently making global news in the Superyacht industry. Abu Dhabi is now seeing increasing levels of high net worth individuals travelling to the striking capital. Global Charter firms believe that the affluent area of the Middle East has strong potential to become a central destination for the high net worth individual, furthering the expansion of the nation’s already thriving superstructure.

Attending the superyacht exhibition will be representatives from every sector of the industry who will be providing interviews. ADYS has a specific focus on superyachts and mega yachts and releases some of the biggest, breaking industry and lifestyle news with Superyachts.com keeping a finger held firmly to its pulse.

Top-line brokers and charter companies from around the world will be representing a myriad of super and mega yachts for sale or charter alongside hundreds of industry experts. Among the experts and throes of enthusiasts will be organisations like Sunseeker, who have been exercising the "Shared Ownership Programme" allowing easier and more flexible access to the most enviable lifestyle possible.

Examples of the superb yachts on display are the 85m Alysia and the Loaloat Al Behar, a 103m mega yacht built in 1982 for the sultan of Oman. Her size and elusive status make her one of the largest in a line of 25 confirmed and seriously impressive yachts up for sale or charter.

Superyachts.com will be at the exhibition providing direct live coverage and to keep on top of the event we can now provide a weekly, customisable, newsletter to update you of the latest breaking news. Check the website regularly as the updates will be released when and where they happen in a dedicated Abu Dhabi page. Visit the page here.

