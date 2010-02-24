The Abu Dhabi Yacht Show 2010, held at the stunning Yas Marina, has an incredible line up of 30 of the world’s most impressive super and mega yachts.

Following the success of the inaugural 2009 show, ADYS 2010 has attracted some 140 exhibitors from around the world, including top brokers, shipyards, designers and suppliers.

Some of the world’s finest yachts for sale or charter are on show, including 103m Loaloat Al Behar, 90m Lauren L and 85m Alysia – the three largest yachts to appear at ADYS.

The exclusive superyacht show is also showcasing a number of new builds, including the stylish 65m Trident; the Espen Oeino-designed 62m Roma; the sleek 73m Silver Zwei; 41m Blink and the 48m Australis – an Oceanfast 48 being exhibited for sale for the first time.

Industry changes are apparent, too. Most notably ADM Shipyards, Nobiskrug and CMN are exhibiting together in one large stand, signalling the strength of Abu Dhabi MAR as a group of shipyards.

The show promises to see some exciting news, too, with high-profile concept launches from several big names from the superyacht industry.

