As the team touch down into the sparkling background of the Yas Hotel, home of the Abu Dhabi Formula 1 Track, the team brings you a sneak peak into the superyachts on display for the 2010 Abu Dhabi Yacht Show.

The proud and impressive yachts sat quietly in the water tonight, ready for their showcase while the glowing Yas Hotel provided the atmosphere.

Magnificent yachts such as Silver Zwei and her sister ship the original Silver were on display alongside other mainline attractions such as Feadships Trident and the newly delivered Roma to name a few.

We will be posting more photos from the adjoining marinas, such as Laurel L and the Alysia alongside the latest breaking news live from the ADYS 2010 as it happens.