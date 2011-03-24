Set to run from the 24-26 March, this exclusive superyacht event provides influential exhibitors the ideal platform to further industry relations with the rapidly expanding Middle Eastern market.

Organized by the Informa Yacht Group, the Abu Dhabi Yacht Show is well supported by the government due to its ability to highlight the UAE’s globally recognized and expanding yacht-building capabilities.

The show - hosted under the patronage of HH Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces – was officially announced as open today as Frank Dailles, Group Director of the Informa Yacht Group, escorted HH Sheikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan around the superyachts situated in Yas Marina.

Exhibitors at this year’s show consist of some of the biggest companies in the superyacht industry.

Among others, leading shipyards such as Oceanco, Lürssen, Nobiskrug, CMN, Sanlorenzo, Icon Yachts, Benetti and Gulf Craft are in attendance, alongside representatives from Edmiston & Company, Greenline Yacht Interiors, Princess UAE and many more.

A small sample of this year’s superyacht list consists of the 43m IYC central agency, Stanley Z, the 40m Villa Reis, the 37.8m Ermiis 2 and the 36.9m Victoria Del Mar.

With the first day now well underway, Superyachts.com will be bringing you the updates from the 2011 Abu Dhabi Yacht Show as and when they happen.