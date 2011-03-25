Today was the second day of the Abu Dhabi Yacht Show, a day which invited visitors to soak up the atmosphere offered by the looming Yas Hotel, the surrounding superyachts and the glorious sun.

Guests, clients and exhibitors all roamed the marquees in the day, networking in the much needed shade from the glaring Middle Eastern sun. However, as night fell, the lights across the marina came to life; offering an impressive backdrop to a display of high-quality mid-range yachts.

Leading companies such as Oceanco, Lürssen, Edmiston, Sanlorenzo, CMN, De Birs, YachtZoo, Art Marine, Palmer Johnson and many others were out in full force today as the show got underway.

Keep an eye on the site as we bring you more information, pictures and news as the show continues.