Abu Dhabi Yacht Show Charity Gala Dinner
The ADYS Charity Gala Dinner was held last night at the beachfront of the magnificent Emirates Palace Hotel. The glittering evening was held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, and raised thousands for charity organisations.
The Charity Gala Dinner raised around 75,000 Dirhums for charity, which H.H. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahayan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, matched Dirham for Dirham.
The event raised funds for Donate a Brick and Special Care Centre, which support the development of children with disabilities through rehabilitation and education; and Emeg (Emirates Green Environmental Group), in support of marine conservation projects.
The glamorous red carpet affair was the perfect opening to the exclusive Abu Dhabi Yacht Show, attracting a high profile guest list of the ‘Who’s Who’ of the yachting world.