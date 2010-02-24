The Charity Gala Dinner raised around 75,000 Dirhums for charity, which H.H. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahayan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, matched Dirham for Dirham.



The event raised funds for Donate a Brick and Special Care Centre, which support the development of children with disabilities through rehabilitation and education; and Emeg (Emirates Green Environmental Group), in support of marine conservation projects.



The glamorous red carpet affair was the perfect opening to the exclusive Abu Dhabi Yacht Show, attracting a high profile guest list of the ‘Who’s Who’ of the yachting world.