Abu Dhabi Yacht Show Limited Edition Watch by Ulysse Nardin all sold out
The world respected Swiss watchmakers sells all 20 exclusive limited edition ‘Abu Dhabi Yacht Show’ watches which honours the company’s Marine history and the second ever influential Yacht Show.
Ulysse Nardin are the official watch sponsors of the 2010 ADYS and have created 10 timepieces in 18-carat rose gold and another 10 in stainless steel. Ulysse Nardin are focussing on the exclusivity of the event, furthering the prestigious affair by creating a timeless, time keeping piece which will only rise in value.
The models where displayed at the show featuring their impressive self-winding mechanisms with a large date display, small seconds and power reserve display. The casing is a 43mm, individually numbered screw down crown with navy blue strap and rose gold 22-carat hand-engraved rotor.
Christophe Chorao, the company’s Area Sales Manager for the Middle East stated “The brand already has a strong presence in the UAE … The Abu Dhabi Yacht Show will help reinforce our brand exclusivity and engage it with a select audience.”
Ulysse Nardin held a prominent presence at the Monaco boat show last year, renowned for their marine background; they are bound to create a buzz of excitement this year with the limited number of these magnificently hand crafted watches.
A spokesman for the company revealed that all 20 watches had been sold before to the end of the show.
"The brand already has a strong presence in the UAE"