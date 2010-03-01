Ulysse Nardin are the official watch sponsors of the 2010 ADYS and have created 10 timepieces in 18-carat rose gold and another 10 in stainless steel. Ulysse Nardin are focussing on the exclusivity of the event, furthering the prestigious affair by creating a timeless, time keeping piece which will only rise in value.

The models where displayed at the show featuring their impressive self-winding mechanisms with a large date display, small seconds and power reserve display. The casing is a 43mm, individually numbered screw down crown with navy blue strap and rose gold 22-carat hand-engraved rotor.

Christophe Chorao, the company’s Area Sales Manager for the Middle East stated “The brand already has a strong presence in the UAE … The Abu Dhabi Yacht Show will help reinforce our brand exclusivity and engage it with a select audience.”

Ulysse Nardin held a prominent presence at the Monaco boat show last year, renowned for their marine background; they are bound to create a buzz of excitement this year with the limited number of these magnificently hand crafted watches.



A spokesman for the company revealed that all 20 watches had been sold before to the end of the show.