With 12 years’ experience in the yachting industry ABYS continues to rapidly expand and has now become the exclusive French dealer for Pershing S.p.A. and Ferretti Yachts.

The Ferretti Group is a world leader in the design and construction of luxury yachts. The Pershing and Ferretti ranges are renowned for exceptional quality, outstanding performance and meticulously designed interiors.

The ABYS team includes 30 professionals who continue to offer high-quality vessels for clients and provide numerous services, such as Management, Brokerage, Charter and Boat Rental, from their offices in Antibes, Fréjus, St Raphaël and Monaco.

ABYS also has its own shipyard in Antibes, and can propose an after sale service and maintenance for those yachts.

ABYS will be present at the Paris Boat Show (Hall 4 -A71). You will be able to discover the Pershing 46, the Ferretti 470, and the Airon Marine 278 – 325 – 345 and 400 T-Top.

