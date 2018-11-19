"We’ve been working on this for almost a year - Giuseppe Palumbo, CEO of Palumbo, explains - because we strongly believe in the potential of the renowned brand of Mondomarine and the geographic location of the shipyard. We are extremely happy for yet another goal achieved. This acquisition will further strengthen our position to provide unparalleled service on new builds, refit and maintenance from our unique network of shipyards".

This recent acquisition will further expand the future for Palumbo Superyachts, which is already the largest refit/repair network in the Mediterranean and East Atlantic with 8 other shipyards strategically located in Ancona, Naples, Messina, Malta (2), Marseille, Tenerife and recently Rijeka in Croatia.

These shipyards are all fully equipped to handle any and all manner of refit and repair projects, each with individual highlights from dry docks and powerful service cranes, but all of which can service vessels up to 360 metres in length. These facilities will be updated and modernized as required.

International designers such as Luca Dini have already been hired by Palumbo Superyachts to design the new Mondomarine yacht projects while preserving the core values of the historic shipyard.

With the acquisition of the historical brand of Mondomarine, Mondomarine have promised that a new line of “Urban” Explorer yachts will be proposed among a variety of new projects. Even if it is a new line, it represents a way to preserve some of the old values of Mondomarine, as it was the first shipyard to build an Explorer yacht in Italy, the 50-metre motoryacht “Tribù” delivered in 2007.

We at Superyachts.com look forward to the new projects which will come from this successful acquisition and look forward to the progress of the new Urban Explorer yachts.