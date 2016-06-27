A major milestone for Admiral Yachts, the shipyard that launched three yachts at the start of the year, Ouranos has been awarded by RINA Classification Society as the most silent yacht ever certified in terms of noise and vibration. This, according to the yard’s delivery statement, exceeds the previous record set forward by Cacos V, another Admiral-built yacht.

This ultra-quiet yacht is also spacious and sturdy, built with full displacement steel hull and aluminium superstructure, holding a gross tonnage of 499GT.

She features exterior design by Jure Bukavec from Uniellé Yacht Design who says “The C Force 50 ‘Ouranos’ follows the Admiral C Force fleet exterior styling concept. Modern and aggressive lines are emphasized by the M/Y ‘Ouranos’ black and white simplicity.

I believe we have succeeded in effectively solving the challenge of designing a 50 meter yacht with under 500 gross tonnage with a clean styling solution which shows that a design limitation can sometimes lead to a better and more innovative result.

One of the most notable features of the C Force fleet is the double high central window. There are several design variations of it including one with a balcony. The main idea is to bring more light where is the most needed, into the main and upper deck salon. In this way, we create a penthouse style interior ambiance. Seen from the exterior, the window is a straight vertical cut which doesn't interrupt the exterior lines”.



The luxury interiors were designed by Arch. Gian Marco Campanino, together with the Admiral Centro Stile. They set a new concept of luxury, extremely refined but never too lavish. The result is a pleasing combination of natural leathers and refined joinery throughout the whole yacht.



Ouranos will be cruising the Mediterranean this summer and will be on display at the Monaco Yacht Show in September 2016.