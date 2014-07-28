The 35-metre full displacement motoryacht boasts a steel hull and aluminum superstructure, and was fully customized by the owner and designed by the in house design team of The Italian Sea Group, the ‘Centro Stile’.

Some of M/Y Foam’s notable features include a raised pilot house,a grey hull that creates a striking contrast with the vessel’s white superstructure, and wide windows on the main deck.

At mid ship, where the main saloon is located, the structural bulkwark gets lower to deck level, leaving space for a panoramic balcony within the yacht’s side passages. This area also features full headroom windows, providing plenty of natural light to the interiors.

The yacht’s bespoke interior furniture is handcrafted with significant use of precious materials, including a variety of leather, fine joinery and stainless steel details, all the work of the in-house ‘Centro Stile’ design team.

The yacht features three guest cabins, one of which is a large VIP, as well as a full beam master suite, with double access, all located on the lower deck.