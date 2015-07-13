Francesco Carbone, Group Vice Chairman & Sales Director, says "We are extremely proud to have sold this yacht that will definitely take Admiral to the next level. This 75 meters project is going to be the largest Admiral yacht ever built. Production is busy at our state-of-the-art shipyard in Carrara-Italy with 7 yachts currently in build, 4 of which exceed 50 meters in length”.

This completely custom full-displacement motor yacht will feature six spacious Guests staterooms, an ultra wide Owner’s suite covering an entire deck, a large helicopter hangar and a luxury elevator connecting five decks.

While details are naturally scarce at this time, Project 575 is Lloyd's registered and is scheduled to be delivered to her Owner in 2018. We look forward to bringing you more news as and when it emerges.