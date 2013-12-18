Admiral Tecnomar Delivers Superyacht Zahraa

President Giovanni Costantino says “this yacht has remarkable quality of details and finishes for the category, confirming our style and building high standards”.



The external lines are captivating and innovative, with a bronze hull, red waterline and design metal grids at aft. The lowered bulwarks and the extra-large windows allow maximum natural light in the main deck and all Guests’ cabins.



Designed by Tecnomar Centro Stile, the yacht has been personalized with each Owner’s taste and style by combining comfort, space and high quality craftsmanship. The result is unique space optimization, charming lines, sophisticated interiors and stunning lighting system.



The main deck hosts the cozy and comfortable main saloon featuring a glamorous bar corner in backlighted onyx and two modern design leather sofas.



Comfortably accommodating 8 guests, the layout includes two double guest cabins, one VIP and the Owner's suite aft on the lower deck.