This Luca Dini designed superyacht is the forth vessel sold by the shipyard in the last six months. Impero 37 RPH is built to RINA Classification and is due for delivery in summer 2014.

“This sale provides further evidence that our commercial and marketing strategy is paying off,” comments Francesco Carbone, Sales Director of Admiral Tecnomar Group. “With well over 250m of cumulative length of superyachts sold and currently under construction and an almost-zero stock level, we are ready to face the new market challenges.”