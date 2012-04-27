The success of the sale was closed just prior to the delivery of the latest Nadara 45m motor yacht; however, the new 38m Nadara is expected to top over 28 knots through two MTU engines producing 2,580kW.

Francesco Carbone, Sales Director of Admiral Tecnomar Group, commented, “We are very happy to have the third yacht in a row sold without trade in. We remain focused as we feel more sale opportunities are likely to come in the very near future.”

The new 38m Nadara motor yacht is scheduled for delivery in summer 2014.