Vripack is a Dutch Studio which has been working on the cutting edge of design and technology for some time, and has now helped further the fundamental values of the Tecnomar brand with this concept. The project was developed with a preliminary analysis of potential and existing Tecnomar customers whilst identifying with the categories of people who suit a "dynamic" and "glamorous" lifestyle.

The result was a particularly innovative yacht model that provides a beach opening on 3 sides (to create an extremely wide beach area) as well as a central atrium of great architectural impact that captures the sunlight filtering in through the full height wide windows.

The result of Admiral Tecnomar and Vripack’s design sessions is an advanced new model which holds smooth and eye-catching external lines, alongside a young, elegant and sporty look.

The Vripack LDL hull, characterized by a circular bow and the simple geometric shapes of the hull, give the yacht a particularly fresh and dynamic aspect.

To combine the request for transparency and personalization, all decks revolve harmoniously from top to bottom, from inside to outside. Interiors and exteriors have the same importance and for this reason they have been designed both for nightlife glamour and relaxing days.

Envy is built with hull and superstructure in aluminum and will be available through Tecnomar in versions “3, 4 and 5” which measure 33, 40 and 50 meters respectively. Envy will be officially presented at the Monaco Yacht Show 2013 this September 25th.