Admiral Tecnomar On Taking Time To Expand
Admiral Tecnomar unveiled their latest design collaboration with Vripack in the shape of the stunning motor yacht Envy in March. Shortly after this milestone, Francesco Carbone, Vice Chairman of Admiral Tecnomar, joined us at the Breaking News Centre during the China Rendez-Vous to discuss their approach to the Chinese market.
“China needs a long term planning in a way," explains Francesco, "for me personally, it’s been 15 years since I started in China in different business sectors and every business sector takes time. In yachting, where we are focussing on over 35 metre, takes even more time.”
For Admiral Tecnomar, education is key and their full view on the slow expansion of the market can be viewed in the above video.