Admiral has unveiled two new lines which will undoubtedly enrich the current line of projects. The two new projects, X Lence and C Force, are under the management of IYC.

X Lence

This superyacht is the ideal vessel for the owner looking for space, comfort, natural light and an attractive design. External lines, innovative and sinuous, represent an evolution in yachting transformation the vessel into a sailing island.

Designed by Uniellé to offer the maximum comfort and a total ‘explorative experience’ with no compromises, X Lence has characteristic wide windows, generous lateral terraces and the stylish external convivial areas with an extra large swimming pool.

This line presents three models, ranging from 45m, 57m, and 65m, with the same design philosophy inspired by the technical and constructive excellence.

C Force

Taking the inspiration of harmony and elegance, C Force is the new flagship of the group. Designed by Uniellé in collaboration with Admiral Tecnomar’s Centro Stile, this line presents four models, consisting of a 45m, 57m, 65m and a 75m.

Technology meets functionality, for a yacht designed for ocean navigation with the maximum comfort and an excellent performance in all sea conditions.

External lines, functional and innovative, are enriched by a very important outsized window which connects the main and upper deck. Full-height windows, passage-ways in glass and an external floor with inserts in glass guarantee an outstanding lightness.

The large beach area has been designed to be innovative and efficient, with two tilting swimming platforms in the side and in the stern.