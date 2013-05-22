Measuring 45m, the exterior profile of the Regale 45 WJ was designed by Luca Dini, in collaboration with the Admiral Tecnomar Centro Stile. The Regale 45 WJ will also be able to reach a top speed of up to 30 knots and accommodate 10 guests in 5 cabins in lavish interiors designed by Dobroserdov Design.

Francesco Carbone, Vice Chairman & Sales Director, says "We are extremely satisfied to have sold this yacht to a very experienced Owner only a week away from launching the Impero 40m Alloy, a new Admiral semi-displacement motor yacht with impressive volumes at 470 GT”.

ABS-classed and commercial compliant, she will be delivered to her Owner in summer 2014.