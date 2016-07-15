The sistership to NONO and Tremenda, the new Impero superyacht will feature the high-end technical features of Cacos V and pedigree Italian style.

The full aluminium construction and semi-displacement hull houses five staterooms - including on deck master suite and two full beam VIP cabins - and can reach a top speed of 19 knots.

Commissioned by Northern European owners, the interior design team worked to create a blend of warm, subtle tones of fabric, leather, wood and marble together with modern and evocative design trends to create a very modern, comfortable but ultimately elegant interior space.

The Impero exterior style comes from the drawing board of Florence based architect Luca Dini, while the interiors were created in-house by Admiral Yachts in cooperation with the owner.

“We are happy for the sale of this new yacht which further strengthens the leadership of our shipyard within this size range for the production of semi displacement aluminium yachts,” explains Giuseppe Taranto, CEO of the Italian Sea Group.

“Furthermore, it has been a pleasure to work with the owner and his highly experienced team and we thank the team at Dbeere Yachts for their dedication and professional approach. This is the fourth hull sold from the Impero Series and we know that she will be another turn-head Admiral Yacht.”