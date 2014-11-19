This impressive superyacht design represents the synthesis of the group’s values, and a perfect combination of the elegance and purity of yacht design joint with the force of the shipbuilding industry. Х-Force 145 was designed by Monaco based studio Dobroserdov Design, which created a yacht which focusses on innovative and elegant lines with a smooth and low profile design, in order to virtually lighten the overall design.

The impressive continuity of glass surfaces, which has become a trademark of Admiral, ensures plenty of natural light throughout the ship, from the bow of the yacht – where an exceptional observation lounge has been located, assuring to VIP guests a breathtaking panoramic view – to the stern area, where a double level beach club & SPA with both internal and external swimming pool really makes this project unique.

Interiors and beach club & SPA area, developed by Turin based architect Gian Marco Campanino - GMC Design, have been thought in close relation to the overall design of the yacht, in terms of fluidity, curved lines, rounded shapes and a large use of full-height sliding glass walls, in addition to double height spaces, private balconies for all VIP suites, indoor gardens and ponds, impressive fireplaces; all that matched with a style both futuristic and warm, made of the most precious materials and finishes combined with fresh and innovative layouts solutions, for a contemporary new top-level luxury standard.

Admiral X Force 145m is equipped with a huge Owner’s quarter which takes an impressive 55 meters of length and to which an entire deck has been dedicated, a double level main saloon, two helipads and a hangar for heli, toys and cars, two cinemas, several gyms and huge sunbathing areas and external lounge areas.

The project is not just another design exercise as the Admiral X Force 145m has been developed on the same naval platform of “M/N Messina”, the last commercial diesel-electric vessel delivered by the Group in 2013 and currently part of the Italian Railways fleet, on a non-stop service activity among the Sicily Channel.