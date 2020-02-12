Amongst an exciting lineup, Eleonora will be on show at the Palma Superyacht Show at the end of this coming April / early May. Her steel hull and teak superstructure make for a distinctive and impressive profile, and more notably still Eleonora is herself an exact replica of the Westward schooner launched in 1910, arguably one of the most famous racing schooners ever to set sail.

Having been extensively refitted several times between 2008 and 2019, Eleonora’s condition is like new despite her being a 2000 build. Watching her slender hull cutting through the sea is nothing short of remarkable, yet this sailing yacht affords no compromise on interior luxury. Her 4 spacious staterooms, designed by Gaastmeer Ship and Yacht Design, are decked out in such a way as to preserve the very best of a bygone and fonder era, while she also accommodates generous room for up to 9 crew members.

Eleonora is certain to turn more than a few heads at this year’s Palma Superyacht Show, and we certainly look forward to seeing her there.