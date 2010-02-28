The 3rd and final day of the 2010 Abu Dhabi Yacht Show saw a wave of heat brush over Yas Marina during the day and a torrent of rain sweeping across in the evening.

Despite this, Superyachts.com have again managed to capture more exclusive images during the final day. The show was flush with stalls and industry information straight from the key players themselves, giving an in-depth insight into the superyacht industry's future in general.

As official online media partner we have been reporting live from the show before it even began, and will be keeping you updated on the post show analysis and insightful interviews from the leading players within the industry, now we are back in London.

