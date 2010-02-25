We will be updating the gallery pages daily alongside all of the latest breaking news from the 2010 Abu Dhabi Yacht Show to keep you up to date on this years impressive showcase.

Influential people, exhibitor stands and representatives made the ADYS a hive of activity on its opening day yesterday. The show was attended by throes of people all gaining industry updates and rubbing shoulders with renowned and respected individuals under a blazing sun, which went some way to set the scene alongside the impressive display of yachts at the show.

For those who couldn't make it this year Superyachts.com were there and gaining information as it came to keep you informed. Be sure to keep a close eye on the site as we have much more to release, as well as daily photos.

See Day 2 Photo Gallery