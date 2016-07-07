A Formidable Aegean Journey

When we spoke to Captain Bitouzet, he had just bid goodbye to guests after their second charter experience on board St. David.

In search of something different, they had asked the Captain and the team at West Nautical to come up with an alternative itinerary to the classic Mediterranean routes.

This shift in charter mentality has led the St. David team to some of the newest and most sought-after charter regions in the world over recent months.

One 18-day charter took guests from Kotor and back via Corfu, Paxos, Lefkas, Galaxidi, Corinth, The Conrinthian Channel, Paros, Vouliagmeni, Kythnos, Milos, Skoutary, Kardamily, Limeni, Petalido, Zakynthos, Kealonia, Ithaka and Lefkas.

An Adventure Across the Adriatic

With exclusive pictures of the above journey, we take a look at just one of the charter itineraries for July, a journey which is destined to ignite wanderlust for the Adriatic.

Day 1: Kotor - Dubrovnik

Welcoming guests on board for a drink in Kotor, the first stop in the itinerary is Dubrovnik - the city in which the ‘Iron Throne’ of the HBO series Game of Thrones, as Captain Bitouzet joyfully remarks. The stunning streets and architecture of Dubrovnik is matched by the stunning coastal sights and mountain vistas.

Day 2: Dubrovnik - Hvar

After leaving Dubrovnik, a visit to Miljet island allows guests to visit a beautiful Monastary on its own island in the lake while on the route to Korcula. This is a region best known for being Croatia’s ‘wine country’, with historic cellars and a chance to sample the region’s best before heading to Hvar to spend an evening in the port.

Day 3: Hvar - Trogir

The stunning architecture within the city of Trogir is reason enough to moor up and step on to dry land, however the added bonus of visiting the beauty of Brac island and the changing beach of Bol will make dinner in Trogir something to talk about.

Day 4: Trogir - Skradin

From Trogir, superyacht St David heads for the Kornati region by first heading to Skradin and the Krk Waterfall National Park, visiting the breath-taking sight by boat and swimming in the crystal waters.

Day 5: Skradin - Dugi Otok

Leaving Skradin, St David heads for the island of Dugi Otok in the Kornati Islands. This extremely deep bay, which is also part of a National Park, allows guests to enjoy water sports in complete safety. From there, St David docks in Mali Losinj for the evening to enjoy the surrounding sights of the town centre.

Day 6: Mali Losinj - Briuni Island

In the early hours of the morning, the yacht will travel to Briuni Island to visit Marshall Tito’s private island, which is now open for visitors to arrive and even test drive his Cadillac Chieftain convertible. This is a place where animals roam free and the beautiful beaches are untouched.

Day 7: Briuni Island - Porec

From Briuni, Captain Bitouzet will then direct St David toward Porec that night. After a sail time of around 4.5 hours, guests can step on the stones of Venice - a little town with a protected harbour which acts as closest crossing point to Venice, Italy. Here, the waters of Venice national park will provide the relaxation as guests prepare for the final day.

Day 8: Porec - Venice

Porec gives way to one of the world’s cultural icons, Venice, Italy. Docking as close to the Piazza San Marco as possible, guests on board can walk the streets while the team organises travel to the airport with a classic Venetian water taxi.

This stunning journey has been shared with us in great detail, offering an unparalleled insight into one of the best charter breaks available. For more information on the charter schedule and availability of St. David, click here.