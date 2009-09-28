The 110 is the first model of the new range of sleek Aeroyacht supercats in which a 95 and 125 are set to follow.

She was designed by Founder and President of Aeroyacht Gregor Tarjan and features naval architecture and engineering by Morrelli & Melvin with Paul Van Dyke.

Equipped with all the amenities a discerning client would expect in their own home, the futuristic-looking catamaran displays a sharp-edged profile, pearlescent grey hull, and accommodations for six guests.

Like many modern yacht designs, the Aeroyacht 110 has placed special emphasis on being environmentally conscious and self-sufficient. Eco-friendly building materials were used in her construction and her decks feature mounted solar panels and optional wind turbines for harnessing natural energy.

Upon her launch, the Aeroyacht 110 will become one of the largest composite catamarans on the water where she will take on the distinctive appearance of a 21st century world traveller.

Amongst her innovations include many firsts for luxury catamarans such as a semi-flybridge-style twin cockpits, Grand Prix-type performance rig, and hammerhead reverse bows.

The interior of the 110 is customisable to client requirements but in general, interior surfaces will be made from light weight materials and finished with paint or veneers where possible.

Owners will also be given the choice of optional equipment to be included onboard with perhaps the most exciting being a two-person Icon A5 amphibian sports-plane which can be housed in a purpose-built platform aft.

The shipyard recently partnered with YCO Monaco who will act as exclusive agents for the marketing and brokerage of the Aeroyacht range of supercats.