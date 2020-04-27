The latest announcement, in conjunction with Palm Beach brokerage Miles Yachts, saw the successful sale of another 50m out of the yard’s successful W164 line, from which popular charter yacht Hospitality was born.

The restyled tri-deck offers the ideal getaway from the concerns of the modern climate, providing spacious room for 12 guests in six star luxury. Her 3D modelling and innovative structural software uses technology borrowed from the aviation industry, ensuring this W164 surpasses all expectations of performance and comfort.

Just two days earlier, Westport announced the sale of a Westport 130 in groundbreaking speed, listed and sold in-house in just six days. Hull #9 of the 1500 series was delivered in 2005, remaining in turnkey condition thanks to her private use by her original owners.

The 40m yacht makes impressive use of her interior volume, offering five spacious staterooms to her guests’ leisure. The Westport 130 series is in its aesthetic appeal, respectable range and voluminous feel, emblematic of the brand’s own special modus operandi – characterised by a classic style with a dash of flair.

Explaining how Westport Yachts had achieved these sales in spite of the lockdown measures in place, Daryl Wakefield, President of Westport Yachts, told us:

"As we know decisions like this are not made overnight, the buyer was very familiar with the product, they had seen numerous of our yachts. We were able to supply the buyer a great deal of photography and information, as they were unable to travel to the shipyard due to the imposed travel restrictions, this solidified his decision.

Very similar situation for the purchase and sale on 130."

This special announcement from the all-American builder is testament to the enduring statement that superyachting, with its unparalleled levels of privacy, luxury and freedom, is timeless in its appeal.