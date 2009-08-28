The Aicon 82 Open is the latest project for the Aicon shipyard and has been designed to combine class, comfort and innovative design with attention to detail and modern technology.

As the flagship of the company’s Open line, the yacht is the first Aicon to include surface propellers, earning it fast boat status. Distinctive elements include a continuous side window and large porthole in the master cabin.

The Fast Commuter 93 features design by Tom Fexas and boasts the distinctive styling of the 1950s era. Powered by twin Caterpillar 1,830hp engines, the 28 metre superyacht is capable of cruising at 26 knots and reaching a top speed of 30.

The first of the series was commissioned by President of FIAT Spa and Ferrari Spa Luca Cordero di Montezemolo who took delivery only recently. Recognisably classic in style, the Fast Commuter 93 sleeps eight guests in four cabins.

The Aicon Group includes the original Aicon Yachts brand and the newer Morgan Yachts, both of which will showcase yachts at the exhibitions.