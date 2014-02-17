The Miami Yacht & Brokerage Show has created a resounding sense of positivity across the show’s legion of exhibitors. News of closing sales have been circulating the show like wildfire this week and the yacht industry took Friday night off to celebrate in style.

Held at the stunning Villa Vecchia estate, guests donned in red for Valentines Day tendered over to the grounds and were welcomed with Sake, cocktails, a photo opportunity and the chance to make their mark on the event with paint on a giant canvas.

The Japanese themed event offered up traditional drum performances to aid the ebb and flow of conversation across hundreds of the most renowned US and European industry representatives.

Rolls Royce also presented the stunning Wraith and Phantom models on the grounds to give the finishing touches to a truly luxurious night.

The Miami Yacht & Brokerage Show is looking at it’s last day today, and with the state of things as they are, the American yacht market is in for a very good year ahead.