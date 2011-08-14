Albany Marina Opens London Office

Alberny’s London sales office is set to open and will operate from Berkeley Square under the direction of James Deen.

An experienced business development professional in the luxury property and membership sales sector throughout Europe and the United States, Deen most recently worked for the Eden Club developing and selling a unique fractional residential product to a worldwide membership.

"We are excited to broaden our reach and commitment to the UK and European market, where interest and sales for Albany is strong,” said Christopher Anand, Albany Managing Partner. “We welcome James Deen to the Albany team.”