"This job is a huge challenge", says Alberto. "Lürssen is an awe inspiring shipyard with four large locations that are all impressively equipped. These facilities give Lürssen the capability and logistics to deliver constantly 2 to 3 new yachts ranging between 70 to over 100 meters every year and also to perform refit and/or repair jobs. I had never seen this before and I am very proud to become part of the Lürssen team."

Alberto, a trained naval architect, has spent the last two years as Sales Director for Benetti Yachts in Italy and before that worked for important companies such as the Ferretti Group, Vicem Yachts, Magnum Marine to name but a few. During the past 21 years he has gained extensive experience ranging from engineering, design, construction, sales, to marketing and customer service.

Michael Breman, who has successfully headed the sales to date, is looking forward to receiving support from Alberto. "The shipyard has grown over the last years and for every yacht that we deliver, we have to come up with a new contract.

Furthermore, we want to build up the refit and repair business and want to further strengthen our position in this market, especially for our own yachts. With the new rising markets like Asia, India or Brazil, an increase in sales horsepower was absolutely necessary."

Peter Lürssen underlines the necessity to expand the team. "Alberto's experience in different sectors of the yachting industry will help us to achieve our goals. Our strength lies in the fact that we are a family run business and we intend to do everything to keep it this way to ensure the yard's future prosperity."