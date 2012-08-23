The marina, which boasts 325 deep water berths for vessels up to 80 metres, has received The Yacht Harbour Association’s (TYHA) prestigious 5 Gold Anchors as well as the Blue Flag award – the first Spanish marina to receive both accolades.

Tony Valbuena, Alcaidesa Marina Manager, said: “We take great pride in being awarded with the 5 Gold Anchors and Blue Flag as we believe it’s a reflection of our staff’s commitment to deliver the highest level of customer service, environmental standards along with our continuing investment programme.

“The opening of the boatyard at the beginning of the year demonstrates our commitment to enhancing the services. We have an exciting programme of events over the next few months and we look forward to welcoming new and old customers during the summer months and we will be pleased to show them our new Awards!

“There are a number of other well-known and popular marinas along this beautiful and popular coastline yet we are the first to be recognised in this way for which we are very pleased."

As well as its deep water berths, the marina has a range of modern facilities, including a 75 tonne boat hoist, fuel sales and comprehensive boatyard services.

Alcaidesa Marina opened in 2010.