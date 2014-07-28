The confirmation follows reports over the past few days in the Italian press and comes after the recent capital increase of the historical Italian Bank.

Through Millenium Partecipazioni Holding, which also owns Mondo Marine SpA, Mr Falciai is said to have acquired approximately 1.5% of the bank’s capital with an investment in excess of €100 million euros.

Alessandro Falciai and Roberto Zambrini acquired the Savona-based shipyard Mondo Marine in 2013.

Over the last 8 years, Mondo Marine has delivered 10 yachts over 40 metres and 6 over 50 metres, including the renowned M/Y Tribu.

Next year the company’s first 60-metre yacht, M60, is set to be delivered.