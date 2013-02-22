“After about three years of work, it’s all coming together,” comments Alex Clarke. “Tonight’s going to be the debut of the new brand and the new logo, so it’s exciting for the company.”

“[We’re] focussing on the largest segment of the market,” explains Alex. “The company made its name and reputation on the smaller segment so now we’re pushing into the larger segment, so in order to do so and give clients confidence in working with a company who doesn’t have that much experience in it; we’ve created this new brand ‘The Superyacht Division’.”

With an impressive superyacht brokerage and charter fleet ranging from 25m luxury yachts to the 72.5m Columbus Global Explorer project, the Denison Superyacht Division has been in the making for three years but has only now launched itself into the market with the grandeur the superyacht market deserves.

With the new build market also seeing “a steady increase since 2008”, Alex Clarke is confident about the firm’s cemented move in to the superyacht market given Denison Yacht Sales’ new collaboration with Mondo Marine. Watch the full video above for a clearer insight into the future of the Denison Superyacht Division.