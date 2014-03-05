After the recent string of success in their collaboration with Mondo Marine, Denison Superyacht Division has recently signed the M60 project with Mondo Marine, the largest yacht project to date for the Italian yard, and helped manage the launch of Nameless.

So what is this seemingly successful collaboration between Mondo Marine and Denison Superyacht Division about?

“We would like to establish Mondo within the North American market,” explains Alex Clarke. “Our goal as the markets continue to rebound in the next two or three years is to really push the Mondo product and hopefully establish the yard as someone who has solid American clients.”

After witnessing the positivity of the Miami Yacht & Brokerage show first hand, we asked Alex Clarke if the American re-emergence was the official signs of recovery in the region.

“It’s getting there, there’s still a long way to go. We’re seeing sales across the board increasing, last year actually was our best year ever and we’re expecting this year to surpass that.”

For more information on Nameless and the collaboration with Mondo Marine, watch the above video.