Winning yacht Alfa Romeo II was launched in 2005 by McConaghy Boats. The 30.48 metre yacht was skippered by the Rolex Sydney Harbour 2002 winner, Neville Crichton.



The Reichel-Pugh designed yacht won in difficult weather conditions. Speaking of Alfa Romeo’s 22 strong crew, Sydney-based New Zealander Neville Crichton said: “The 22 guys I have are the best crew in the world.”

Alfa Romeo II was closely followed by maxi yacht Wild Oats XI, breaking a four-year winning streak for Wild Oats XI.



Several hundred people gathered to watch the finish and cheer Alfa in to the dock where Crichton was presented with a Rolex Yacht-Master timepiece and the JH Illingworth trophy.

Winning yacht currently for sale

Alfa Romeo II is for sale with Bernard Gallay Yacht Brokerage. She features a 44-meter (144 ft) carbon fiber mast built by Southern Spars, water ballast, and a canting keel. She is considered the fastest supermaxi monohull in the world, thought to be capable of 35 knots (40 mph; 60 km/h) downwind in a fresh breeze. Some of the boat's systems are operated via PLCs, automatically stepping up engine speed as power is required to operate the hydraulic ram actuating the canting keel, or disengaging the propeller when it is retracted into the hull to reduce drag.

Alfa Romeo II for sale on Superyachts.com

Video: