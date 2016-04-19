Her striking exterior profile was drawn by Dutch design studio Omega Architects, while Van Oossanen Naval Architects were responsible for the naval architecture, ensuring style and stability on the water.

The strong horizontal lines and the organic evolution of her wheelhouse deck superstructure merging with the aft overhang on the main deck create the look, while British designers Redman Whiteley Dixon - a mainstay studio in the yachting industry - added the element of comfort to the interior of this exciting new project.

Inside, Alia has successfully developed a sophisticated high volume yacht with powerful styling. The interior volumes are extremely generous, a direct result of diligent research, experience and a dedicated team whose focus was to create a functional and flexible space. One of her highlights is certainly the great synergy between inside and outside, creating interesting and refreshing spaces.

The interior layout is equally innovative with guest cabins and large master suite collated together on the main deck along with the principal saloon and dining, which creates an ambience reminiscent of a contemporary luxury residence. Both the owner’s suite and the

guest cabins are located forward on this deck, with all the guest suites benefiting from full height windows which flood the area with natural light and provide spectacular views.

The main saloon allows panoramic views on the water by means of full height wrap-around windows and well-detailed glass bulwarks at the side. Comparable intricate detailing has been completed for all the overhang aft railing on all other decks.

The fully functional lower deck accommodates all crew accommodations, main galley and storages forward as well as the engine room and the tender garage aft. At sea level an elegantly designed beach club and comprehensive gym are positioned to maximise access to on-the -water activities, relaxation and fitness training, each maintaining the same high levels of comfort and flexibility as found throughout the rest of the yacht.

In addition to a wealth of amenities on board to keep guests entertained, the new 60 metre vessel also comes with a custom built 7 metre Smuggler tender, as well as a 6.3 metre Smuggler tender. In regards to her performance, she is powered by twin MTU 16V4000 M73L engines of 2,880 kW each, providing her with a top speed of 21 knots and a range of 4,250 nm.

Samurai was built on the Fast Displacement Hull Form, created and proven over 20 years by the Dutch naval architects at Van Oossanen. This patented hull form will allow the yacht previously unmatched efficiency throughout the power curve, while enabling a top speed of 21 knots.